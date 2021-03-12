One year of COVID-19: Vaccines trace to University of Iowa research

“I think one of the most amazing things, if not the most amazing thing related to COVID-19, is the fact that these vaccines are available and are being given to people less than a year after the discovery of the virus,” McCray said.

“I think people maybe don’t appreciate how amazing that is and how it was built upon a lot of understanding of this virus that nobody had ever heard of — but a small group of people had studied for a very long time.”

Still, McCray told The Gazette, plenty of questions remain.

Q: What are some of the big COVID-19 questions researchers like you are investigating?

A: “We can make a pretty long list,” McCray said, starting with how long the vaccines in circulation will keep people safe. “It won’t surprise us if it turns out that the immunity wanes over time, and you may need to have a booster — like with the annual flu shot,” he said.

Q: Do you expect that — and would it be one dose or two?

A: “It would likely be a single shot,” McCray said. “I think making the analogy that it could eventually be an annual booster, or a semiannual booster, like influenza, probably is a reasonable statement.”