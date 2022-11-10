Outcome of two legislative races could determine fate of abortion access in Nebraska

LINCOLN — The outcomes of two legislative races that could determine the future of abortion access and other hot-button issues in Nebraska may not be known for at least two weeks.
When vote counting ended Wednesday morning, Republican Stu Dornan held a 122-vote margin over Democrat John Fredrickson in Omaha’s District 20. In Lincoln’s District 26, Democrat George Dungan maintained a 61-vote lead over Republican Russ Barger.
If those results hold, Republicans would gain one seat in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature. That would give them a filibuster-proof 33 votes, if all GOP lawmakers stuck together.
In turn, that could allow conservatives to prevail on issues such as restricting abortion, allowing permitless concealed carry and promoting private schools with tax dollars. It also could make it possible to implement a strict version of the voter identification measure passed by voters Tuesday.
Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
Latest Woodbury County court report
Update: Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
Lincoln woman's husband finds $77,000 ring after reported theft, police say
But either race could flip as election officials finish counting ballots over the next two weeks.
No matter how the races turn out, a coalition of abortion rights advocates vowed Wednesday to make an all-out effort to protect abortion access.
“Even if our path to victory is razor-thin, we’re going to fight to get there,” said Mindy Rush Chipman, interim executive director for the ACLU of Nebraska.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she and other lawmakers will use every tool available to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. But she said the effort will require Nebraskans to get involved, contacting senators and showing up at the Capitol and testifying at hearings to make sure lawmakers know what people think.
“The way that we block an abortion ban in Nebraska is through the will of the people,” she said.
The advocates said they are not just focused on legislation, given the success of abortion rights measures on the ballot in other states Tuesday. Claire Wiebe with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska said activists will be looking at other options, such as an initiative petition drive or a court case.
Their fight would be a little easier if Democrats win both of the tight races. Both of the District 20 candidates expressed hope they would prevail but neither would predict how the vote counting might turn out.
“It’s just a math exercise from here,” Dornan said, while Fredrickson called it a “sit-and-wait situation.”
However, Dungan in Lincoln’s District 26 said he felt confident that his lead would hold. Barger did not respond to a request for comment.
In Douglas County, Election Commissioner Brian Kruse estimated there may be 16,500 ballots yet to tally. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said there are more than 7,500 ballots to count.
The numbers include early vote ballots left in drop boxes on Election Day, plus so-called resolution ballots that couldn’t be read by voting machines because they have stray marks or tears or other problems. In addition, there are provisional ballots that need to be processed and counted if they meet legal requirements.
The early ballots and most of the resolution ballots will be counted Friday, while the provisional ballots could take longer. Kruse said his office has until Nov. 21 to get those counted. Shively said he expects to finish the provisional ballots by Nov. 18.
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
Supporters celebrate results showing Republicans taking the lead in several races during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Shaun Webb, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer Wesson, right, votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign directs voters to their polling station inside W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Annie Woodruff Jameson, of Omaha, drops off ballots on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks to her supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Travon Partee, 11, of Omaha, and other supporters hold signs behind Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue Berg attaches her "Election Official" badge while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson branch library located at 9101 West Dodge Road on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Max Roehr, of Omaha, drops off a ballot on Election Day at a ballot drop box near 42nd and Farnam Streets in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon holds signs on the southeast corner of 90th and Dodge on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon crosses south on Dodge Street at 90th while waiving campaign signs on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer Wesson votes at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation at 3448 Evans Street on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lauren and Tony Vargas eat breakfast in south Omaha on Tuesday. Tony is running for Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen talks to volunteers inside Rep. Don Bacon's campaign headquarters on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with supporters during the election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, speaks with a reporter during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Al Davis, the running mate of Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, attends an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters watch the first round of results come in during an election night party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Jane Kleeb, the Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, speaks during an election night results party for Carol Blood, the Democratic Nebraska gubernatorial candidate, in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kathy and Chris Faucher, of Bennington, look at elections results on a phone during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, the Douglas County Attorney, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Kleine, left, the Douglas County Attorney, is introduced by Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters attend an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Chris Routhe, the chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, speaks during an election night results party for Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) and Angie Bacon, his wife, are congratulated by supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters take photos as Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE02) speaks to supporters during an election night results party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas and his mother, Lidia Vargas, hold signs near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas hugs his mother, Lidia Vargas, near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas waves at traffic near 24th & L St. in Omaha on election night.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to supporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Geoff Sproat reacts as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas supporters react as election results come in during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (left) and Susan Wagoner watch election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (from left), Susan Wagoner, and Martha Lemar react as Tony Vargas falls behind his opponent, U.S. Congressman Don Bacon, during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ann Tretter (left) and Martha Lemar look at election results as they come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Rangel (from left) Alejandra Jimenez, and Amanda Ponce prepare for Tony Vargas to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters cheer as Tony Vargas walks onstage to speak during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas (right) greets Amanda Ponce (center) and Alejandra Jimenez (left) during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tony Vargas greets Van Baratta during an election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Democratic congressional candidate Tony Vargas speaks to reporters during his election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teddy Adams plays with a balloon during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ginny Curley (left) and Mark Curley watch as election results come in during the Tony Vargas election party at Embassy Suites Hotel Downtown in Omaha on Tuesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!