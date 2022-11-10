Outcome of two legislative races could determine fate of abortion access in Nebraska

LINCOLN — The outcomes of two legislative races that could determine the future of abortion access and other hot-button issues in Nebraska may not be known for at least two weeks.

When vote counting ended Wednesday morning, Republican Stu Dornan held a 122-vote margin over Democrat John Fredrickson in Omaha’s District 20. In Lincoln’s District 26, Democrat George Dungan maintained a 61-vote lead over Republican Russ Barger.

If those results hold, Republicans would gain one seat in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature. That would give them a filibuster-proof 33 votes, if all GOP lawmakers stuck together.

In turn, that could allow conservatives to prevail on issues such as restricting abortion, allowing permitless concealed carry and promoting private schools with tax dollars. It also could make it possible to implement a strict version of the voter identification measure passed by voters Tuesday.

But either race could flip as election officials finish counting ballots over the next two weeks.

No matter how the races turn out, a coalition of abortion rights advocates vowed Wednesday to make an all-out effort to protect abortion access.

“Even if our path to victory is razor-thin, we’re going to fight to get there,” said Mindy Rush Chipman, interim executive director for the ACLU of Nebraska.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she and other lawmakers will use every tool available to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. But she said the effort will require Nebraskans to get involved, contacting senators and showing up at the Capitol and testifying at hearings to make sure lawmakers know what people think.

“The way that we block an abortion ban in Nebraska is through the will of the people,” she said.

The advocates said they are not just focused on legislation, given the success of abortion rights measures on the ballot in other states Tuesday. Claire Wiebe with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska said activists will be looking at other options, such as an initiative petition drive or a court case.

Their fight would be a little easier if Democrats win both of the tight races. Both of the District 20 candidates expressed hope they would prevail but neither would predict how the vote counting might turn out.

“It’s just a math exercise from here,” Dornan said, while Fredrickson called it a “sit-and-wait situation.”

However, Dungan in Lincoln’s District 26 said he felt confident that his lead would hold. Barger did not respond to a request for comment.

In Douglas County, Election Commissioner Brian Kruse estimated there may be 16,500 ballots yet to tally. Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively said there are more than 7,500 ballots to count.

The numbers include early vote ballots left in drop boxes on Election Day, plus so-called resolution ballots that couldn’t be read by voting machines because they have stray marks or tears or other problems. In addition, there are provisional ballots that need to be processed and counted if they meet legal requirements.

The early ballots and most of the resolution ballots will be counted Friday, while the provisional ballots could take longer. Kruse said his office has until Nov. 21 to get those counted. Shively said he expects to finish the provisional ballots by Nov. 18.