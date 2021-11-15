Palmyra second-grade teacher dies in hunting accident

Kevin Cole
Omaha World-Herald
A second-grade teacher in the Palmyra school district died Saturday in a hunting accident in Pawnee County.
Kade Reiman, who taught at Bennet Elementary, was 23. His family and the Palmyra district confirmed the death on social media.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share some difficult news with all of you this evening," wrote Mike Hart, the school district superintendent. "Kade Reiman, Bennet Elementary second-grade teacher, died this afternoon."
Hart said counselors were available at the elementary school on Sunday and Monday to assist with grief support. Reiman also coached high school football in Palmyra, and counselors were available for team members, Hart said.
A message on the Palmyra High School boosters Facebook page said Reiman had just started to coach the junior high basketball team.
"He will be deeply missed by all the athletes and coaches that had the joy of sharing a field or court with him," a booster wrote.
The mother of a second-grade boy in his class said in a post on the same Facebook page that her son could talk with Reiman about anything.
"I will miss his big smile and wave while walking to his car and his updates on (her son's) school progress," she said. "He had a really big impact on his students."
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
