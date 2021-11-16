Palmyra teacher's death while hunting caused by 'series of unfortunate events,' investigators say

An investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 23-year-old Weeping Water man was accidentally killed Saturday by a deer hunting partner's bullet.

Kade Reiman was pronounced dead at the scene south of Lewiston, Sheriff Branden Lang said.

Ballistic tests of the weapon and ammunition from the incident were performed by investigators from the sheriff's office, Lang said Tuesday.

"Investigating officers concluded that a series of unfortunate events culminated in Kade being struck and killed by a bullet fired by a hunting partner," Lang said in a written statement.

"This fired round had been shot by the partner at a fleeing doe, and light conditions at dusk along with topography and timing placed Kade in the line of fire, but his presence was obscured from the view of the hunting partner due to conditions."

Reiman taught second grade at Bennet Elementary. He also helped coach football at Palmyra High School.

A vigil service for Reiman will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lincoln, 1940 S. 77th St. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

