Pandemic bends curve on Iowa’s prison population

DES MOINES -- The number of inmates held in Iowa prisons crept up last fiscal year but the population was down significantly from the record count of a decade ago as COVID-19 has forced policymakers to adjust to changing dynamics the virus has created within institutional settings.

New data released by the Iowa Department of Corrections shows 7,744 inmates were housed in the state's nine correctional institutions in Anamosa, Clarinda, Fort Dodge, Mitchellville, Oakdale, Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Newton and Rockwell City at the end of the 2021 fiscal year.

That was up 175 from the previous count on June 30, 2020, but well below the record of 9,009 inmates held behind bars in the state's correctional system on April 9, 2011, when the prisoner count exceeded the system’s design capacity by 22 percent, according to state records. The fiscal 2021 offender count was 12 percent above the capacity of 6,933.

Inmate numbers dropped below 8,000 for the first time in 20 years last fiscal year when COVID-19 moved into Iowa in March 2020, causing the Iowa Board of Parole to accelerate releases as a way to help manage a prison population that was susceptible to the spreading coronavirus.