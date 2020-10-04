Pandemic creates unique challenges for Iowa political campaigns

Ernst said she has stressed safety, including mask-wearing at her events, although she has been photographed at large Republican events not wearing a face mask while interacting within six feet of people.

“This is really hard for me. I love to be out with people, because I have such great relationships across the state of Iowa,” Ernst said. “I love to see people and I love to give them hugs and shake their hands. We’re a lot more cautious nowadays, and we’re wearing masks when we’re out in public, social distancing, and that’s hard. And I know it’s hard for a number of constituents as well.”

Ernst has made one significant change to her re-election campaign for COVID-19 safety reasons: she has scrapped her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser, eliminating the roast portion, which included a meal and multiple speeches to a gathered crowd. This year’s event will instead focus on the motorcycle ride that will span the entire state over multiple days.

And instead of serving as a campaign fundraiser, Ernst said this year’s event will benefit the Puppy Jake Foundation and Cedar Rapids Derecho Recovery Fund.

