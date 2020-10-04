Pandemic creates unique challenges for political campaigns

DES MOINES -- The news of President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 placed a renewed focus on a serious challenge facing political candidates in 2020: how to campaign responsibly during the pandemic while still reaching voters in an effort to win an election.
As of Friday afternoon, it was not known where and when Trump contracted the virus. But in the week leading up to this diagnosis, he participated in a constant stream of public events, including campaign rallies in Minnesota and Ohio, the presidential debate in Ohio, and an event outside the White House to announce his Supreme Court nominee.
Campaigning in the COVID-19 pandemic has been uniquely challenging for political candidates and their staff.
With an election looming and a pandemic hovering, campaigns must thread a needle: holding public events could put people’s health at risk, but avoiding public events could alienate voters and limit a candidate’s exposure to the voters.
“It’s an environment unlike any other election cycle we’ve seen,” said Donna Hoffman, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa. “How you navigate is really a good question for the campaigns.”
More than 200,000 Americans have died of COVID-related causes during the global pandemic, including roughly 1,400 in Iowa.
The pandemic puts stress on not just candidates, but also campaign staff and volunteers, who in normal years pack into field offices to make phone calls, and knock on voters’ doors to engage in direct conversation.
“We know personal contact is the best factor in terms of getting people to vote, but there’s going to be a limited amount of that (this year),” Hoffman said. “I would not want to be managing a campaign in this environment, at least in part for that reason.”
Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race provides an example of different campaign paths taken during the pandemic.
Republican first-term incumbent Joni Ernst faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in a race that polling has showed to be very close and could help determine which party emerges from the Nov. 3 election with a majority in the U.S. Senate.
Ernst’s campaign has continued to prioritize in-person campaign events — she also during the pandemic completed her official office’s annual 99-county tour of the state — while attempting to abide by social distancing guidelines. And the Ernst campaign is also door-knocking — again, while maintaining a safe social distance from voters, Ernst said.
Ernst said she has stressed safety, including mask-wearing at her events, although she has been photographed at large Republican events not wearing a face mask while interacting within six feet of people.
“This is really hard for me. I love to be out with people, because I have such great relationships across the state of Iowa,” Ernst said. “I love to see people and I love to give them hugs and shake their hands. We’re a lot more cautious nowadays, and we’re wearing masks when we’re out in public, social distancing, and that’s hard. And I know it’s hard for a number of constituents as well.”
Ernst has made one significant change to her re-election campaign for COVID-19 safety reasons: she has scrapped her annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser, eliminating the roast portion, which included a meal and multiple speeches to a gathered crowd. This year’s event will instead focus on the motorcycle ride that will span the entire state over multiple days.
And instead of serving as a campaign fundraiser, Ernst said this year’s event will benefit the Puppy Jake Foundation and Cedar Rapids Derecho Recovery Fund.
“It is tougher because we’re not able to do some of those same types of events we’ve done in the past. But we do have some really great volunteers that come in and make lots of phone calls, so that’s really great. And we are still doing door-knocking activities because you can do that safely,” Ernst said. “When they go to a house, they’ll knock on the door and then step back so that they socially distance. And the feedback that we’ve actually gotten about that is there are so many people that are really thankful that they are coming to their doors. I think there are a lot of people that hunger for conversation.”
Greenfield held more online events early in the general election, but recently she has started holding more public events with small numbers of people and media.
Greenfield said the campaign has conducted more than 250 events, both in-person and online, and that the events have included Iowans from all 99 counties. She said if elected, she plans to continue to hold virtual events as a U.S. senator.
“Criss-crossing the state and meeting Iowans and shaking hands is my favorite thing to do. Listening to their stories, learning from them so that I can lead best as their next senator, is a highest priority,” Greenfield said. “We’ve certainly made the decision to follow CDC guidelines as best we can in this campaign. And we’ve been out traveling the state, and we’ll continue to travel the state. But again, we’re going to also take advantage of these virtual opportunities, which frankly have allowed Iowans to join us from all over the state.”
Greenfield’s campaign is not door-knocking, a campaign spokeswoman said.
“I think we’ve got a nice combination of both ways to get out there and meet Iowans and campaign hard to defeat Sen. Ernst in November,” Greenfield said.
The national Republican Party’s campaign apparatus in Iowa has continued its door-knocking while maintaining social distancing, according to a spokeswoman.
The Republican National Committee’s organization serves as Trump’s de facto campaign organization in Iowa, and also advocates for other Republican candidates on the ballot.
“We have this policy when we go door-knocking that we’re following social distancing guidelines,” RNC spokeswoman Preya Samsundar said. “So our folks will go up to the doors, knock or ring the doorbell, and then they’ll go back and stand at least six feet away. They’ll be wearing masks, (protective equipment), and then they’ll have that conversation from a distance. And because most folks are at home, they typically answer the door. And then they’re OK with having that conversation with us.”
Samsundar said the RNC has continued to use online voter outreach live video calls in addition to door-knocking, and as a result has made roughly 2 million voter contacts during the campaign. She credits Republicans’ data-driven ground game and expansive stable of volunteers for being able to adjust to the pandemic and keep the GOP’s operation moving during the pandemic.
“Because we had that infrastructure in place, this was such a seamless transition,” Samsundar said. “We saw that our campaign didn’t slow down at all, in terms of metrics and numbers, we were able to continue going at the pace we were prior to COVID. It’s just a testament to the type of ground game that the Republican National Committee has built, the type of campaign that the Trump campaign has joined us in those efforts to really partner with us to have that data-driven ground game.”
Hoffman said for campaigns that eschew door-knocking, there are other methods of reaching voters, including campaign ads on television, of which there have been many in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. She said campaigns can also get creative and do things like sending hand-written post cards to voters.
“There are other ways that a campaign, if they are creative, can still keep their name in front of voters. Because that’s really what they want to do,” Hoffman said. “Campaigns can adjust to this. I think they just have to be creative. The name of the game isn’t to physically be in front of people necessarily, but it’s to keep your name in front of people so when it’s time to vote they write your name.”
James Lynch of The Gazette in Cedar Rapids contributed.
