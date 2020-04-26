Pandemic the latest crisis to strike farmers

Vilsack said closing schools and restaurants and limiting fast-food restaurants to drive-through and carryout has reduced demand for dairy by roughly half.

Farmers are dumping as many as 3.7 million gallons of milk each day, according to an estimate from the Dairy Farmers of America, a national marketing cooperative.

Schanbacher Acres sells to a dairy cooperative that in turn supplies manufacturers that make, for instance, cheese and butter.

“We have not been asked to dump milk, but I think every farmer in the co-op has had the conversation with their field representative,” Schanbacher said.

The lack of demand could cause dairy farmers like him, he said, to take a closer look at their herds and consider selling some of the less profitable cows for beef.

Advocates and elected officials continue to press the federal government for assistance, while others have begun to question whether the pandemic has shown that the structure of the nation’s food supply needs an overhaul.

On the telephone town hall with Iowa farmers, meantime, Naig tried to strike a hopeful tone.

“We know that agriculture is no stranger to adversity and managing through risk, and by working together that we’ll help our neighbors in need and we intend to come out of this stronger on the other side,” he said.