The past president of Indian Hills Community College was appointed to the Iowa Board of Regents on Friday.
Jim Lindenmayer of Ottumwa will serve the final year of a six-year term of Subhash Sahai, a Webster City doctor who resigned in June after missing the last two regents meetings.
Had Sahai missed the next meeting in August, making it three in a row, state law would have dictated him “effectively” resigned.
In announcing Lindenmayer’s appointment, Gov. Kim Reynolds praised his background at the helm of one of Iowa’s community colleges and his passion “for work-based learning.”
“His focus was on training Iowans and getting them the advanced skills and experience needed to meet workforce needs and provide them with a great career,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am confident he’ll bring that passion to the board and Iowa’s public universities.”
The regents govern Iowa’s three public universities and two special schools.
Lindenmayer will begin serving immediately in an interim role, as state law requires state Senate confirmation, which can’t happen until the Legislature reconvenes in 2019.
State law requires the nine-member volunteer board be balanced politically and in gender.
Sahai was one of four men on the board, meaning his replacement also had to be male. He also was the only ethnic minority on the board, and Lindenmayer is white; state law doesn’t include diversity requirements.
Politically, the board had five Republicans, one Democrat and three who were unaffiliated, including Sahai. Lindenmayer also has no party affiliation, according to Brenna Smith, the governor’s spokeswoman.
He’s made campaign contributions in the past to both Republicans and Democrats, including Gov. Terry Branstad and Reynolds in 2010 and U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack in 2012, according to online campaign disclosures.
In his application, Lindenmayer noted his political balance, citing his deep background and understanding of higher education in Iowa and his history of working “politically with both sides of the aisle to advance the missions of higher education and workforce training.”
Lindenmayer became continuing education coordinator at Indian Hills in June 1980 and advanced to vice president of administration and human resources.
He was named the college’s president in December 2001, a job he held 12 years, leading a three-campus system that included eight county seat centers, according to the governor’s office.
Reynolds noted Lindenmayer and his colleagues increased Indian Hills’ enrollment from about 3,000 full-time students in 2001 to more than 5,500 in 2013. That growth occurred despite a population decline in the region.
Lindenmayer established a workforce campus offering training programs specific to local industry, according to Reynolds.
He established advisory committees comprised of 500 industry representatives to help develop curriculum, and he crafted programming to match student skills with employment needs.
Reynolds praised him for establishing a Rural Health Partnership that connected local health care providers and built a Rural Health Education Center.
Lindenmayer is a graduate of William Penn University in Oskaloosa, with a master’s degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo., and a doctorate from the University of Iowa.