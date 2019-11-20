Pate vows ‘huge fix’ to felon voting database

Pate, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections, said his office is working with the Iowa Judicial Branch to ensure information provided by the courts on felony convictions is accurate. It’s a six-step verification process that incudes three new ones.

Pate also submitted a new administrative rule to the Legislative Services Agency for review that clarifies the roles of the Iowa Judicial Branch, the Secretary of State’s Office and county auditors for operating the felon database.

Pate said the multiple review process is meant to proof felony convictions and check judicial disposition orders for verification.

From there, county auditors will determine if somebody matching that information is a registered voter and if so, the registration would be canceled as required by Iowa law. A letter would be sent giving the voter an opportunity to respond if the individual feels the registration was wrongfully canceled, according to Pate’s office.

“This is something that has to be done no matter what. We have to have a clean list,” he said.