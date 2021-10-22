Patrol: Nebraska elevator worker who fired on shooter likely saved lives; victims identified

The Nebraska State Patrol identified two people killed Thursday in a workplace shooting at a Superior, Nebraska grain elevator.

The victims were Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. Koepke was flown to Bryan Health's west campus in Lincoln, where he later was pronounced dead.

A third victim was treated for injuries at the hospital in Superior and released Thursday afternoon.

According to the patrol, Max Hoskinson, 61, opened fire on his former co-workers at the Agrex elevator in Superior not long after being fired from his job.

The patrol said Hoskinson returned to Agrex with a handgun shortly before 2 p.m. and opened fire, striking three people.

A worker then retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to the patrol.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, patrol Capt. Jeff Roby, commander of Troop C in Grand Island, said the worker's actions likely prevented more people from being killed.

Roby said authorities do not expect to file charges against the worker, who was not identified by the patrol.

"In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident," the patrol said in a press release.

