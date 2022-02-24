Paul Gausman opened his Sioux City school district to camera crews. What they captured 'opened eyes'

ZACH HAMMACK
Lincoln Journal Star
A 12-year-old student with Asperger's syndrome in Sioux City, Iowa, sits on a packed bus when one of his peers jabs a pencil into his neck, telling him to move. Another student turns around in his seat and punches the boy. Then, a boy sitting across the aisle bashes the student's head into a seat.
Filmmakers had captured the scene while working on the 2011 documentary, "Bully," which followed five students across the U.S. — including in Sioux City — to put a face to a growing epidemic of violence in schools.
Paul Gausman, the Sioux City superintendent, and board members had agreed to open their district up to crews filming the documentary, which was later screened in thousands of theaters — from Iowa to across the world.
"There were so many screenings," said Cindy Waitt, one of the film's executive producers and the director of the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention. "I think it woke up school districts … really opened eyes all over the country."
The film wasn't without its critics, and Sioux City later put into place additional anti-bullying supports, like cameras on school buses.
But the fact that Gausman was willing to open up his district, to not cover up a problem that affects nearly every school, is a testament to his leadership, said Waitt.
That made the news Tuesday that Gausman would be leaving Sioux City to be the next superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools bittersweet for Waitt, who considers him a friend.
"Paul is a leader that can see an issue and say, 'Let's do something about this,'" Waitt said.
Waitt worked with Gausman to expand a mentor-based, anti-bullying program that was piloted in a Sioux City high school over 20 years ago and later spread to other schools across Iowa. Researchers found the program, which pairs high school students with freshmen to teach them the importance of being a helpful bystander when someone is bullied, helped decrease the number of violent incidents in schools.
Waitt expects Gausman to bring that expertise in tackling bullying and school violence to Lincoln.
"I think it will be really fun to see the kind of things he'll do in Lincoln, and I think he's certainly up to the task," she said.
When Gausman leaves for Lincoln this summer, he'll be closing a chapter at a school district where he's served as superintendent for 14 years.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education unanimously chose the 55-year-old Fremont native over three other finalists to replace Steve Joel as superintendent. Gausman graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's in music education and got his career started in Lincoln as a teacher in Lincoln Northeast's music department.
Jeremy Saint, former president of the Sioux City school board, said he always had a good experiences working with Gausman.
One of his strengths, Saint said, was building consensus around needed changes, such as construction projects, consolidating schools and redrawing attendance areas, which can often spark controversy.
"But in all those times of decision-making processes, Paul was really good at identifying the stakeholders and really getting people engaged in the process very early, so there would not end up being the controversies or the fights you would expect with those issues," said Saint, who served four years on the board starting in 2017.
He said Gausman built a strong team around him in Sioux City, and would expect him to surround himself with "good voices and good ideas" in Lincoln.
Sioux City board president and businessman Dan Greenwell, a frequent critic of Gausman and the district, declined to comment on his relationship with Gausman in a phone call Wednesday but said he wished him the best.
“We are grateful for (his) 14 years of service to the Sioux City Community School District. During his tenure, the District has celebrated many academic achievements,” Greenwell said in a statement to the Sioux City Journal.
“As the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, Gausman has an opportunity to return to the place where his career first began. On behalf of the board, I congratulate Dr. Gausman on this new career endeavor.”
Greenwell has often clashed with Gausman, first as a parent watchdog and as a member of the board since being elected in 2019.
Greenwell has been outspoken about a number of issues, including the budget, standardized test scores and administrative salaries, according to the Sioux City Journal.
In 2018, the newspaper reported that Greenwell challenged Gausman to publicly release his dissertation, claiming Gausman had justified some of his decisions by citing the document.
And in 2017, Greenwell brought forward concerns at a board meeting and through emails on behalf of John Chalstrom, the district's former finance director, who alleged Gausman of fostering a hostile workplace environment.
According to a Sioux City Journal report, Chalstrom accused Gausman of threatening his job if he shared alternative budget proposals with board members outside official meetings.
Gausman denied the allegations, and an internal investigation resulted in no disciplinary action.
The Lincoln Board of Education could approve a contract with Gausman as early as its meeting on March 8. The board will then likely approve a transition agreement to compensate Gausman for any time he spends working in Lincoln before officially taking over on July 1.
Gausman's current annual salary in Sioux City is $248,646, part of a $351,999 total compensation package. Joel, who's last day is June 30, is set to make $334,515 this school year, part of a $391,638 total compensation package.
