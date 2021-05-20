Paul Trombino resigns from Iowa Homeland Security for ‘other opportunities’

Paul Trombino has resigned as director of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management four months after taking the job.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she had accepted Trombino’s resignation, effective June 3, as Trombino leaves to “pursue other opportunities.”
“From devastating floods in 2019 to the 2020 global pandemic, Paul has worked around the clock to coordinate Iowa’s emergency response,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate his willingness to challenge the status quo to improve efficiency and functionality in state government. I am excited for him as he pursues his next opportunity.”
An interim director will be named a later date.
Trombino, an engineer by training, started as Iowa Department of Transportation director from 2011 to 2016 under Gov. Terry Branstad, Reynolds’ predecessor.
In January 2019, Reynolds brought Trombino back to state government as her chief operations officer. In this position, Trombino coordinated, among other things, the state’s $50 million contract with Workday, a California software company. Lawmakers criticized the deal for sidestepping traditional competitive bidding.
As the COVID-19 pandemic hit Iowa in March 2020, Trombino also was Reynolds’ point person with the no-bid $26 million Test Iowa Initiative, and officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Laboratory had to route questions and requests about the deal through Trombino.
As Homeland Security director, a position that does not require Iowa Senate confirmation, Trombino presided over federal funding to the state because of disaster declarations in 37 counties after the Aug. 10, 2020, derecho.
When Reynolds named Trombino to the post earlier this year, she gave him a $46,176 retention bonus for his “continued dedication and willingness to serve the people of Iowa.” This took his annual salary to $158,246. 40 — over the state-mandated salary cap of $112,070 for his position.
Trombino was one of five agency heads who got retention bonuses totaling more than $220,000 this year.