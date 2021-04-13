Pause means ’system is working,’ University of Iowa medical expert says

Q: Do any of these concerns seem to affect the J & vaccine’s efficacy against COVID-19?

A: “No. The good news is that this was a very effective vaccine that did induce antibodies to the spike protein, which is what we think is protective for COVID-19. And so these people will still have very good immune responses that are protective.”

Q: Do you think the J & vaccine is forever gone? Or could it resume being used eventually?

A: “I think we don't have enough data yet. … We've only seen what's been released into the press, and we need the real, raw data, and we need some of those experts to weigh in.”

Q: What is the threshold for incidents pausing use of a vaccine? Could the Pfizer and Moderna options face a similar fate?

A: “This is the question of risk-benefit,” Winokur said. “We have a pandemic. We know people are dying. … So that’s the risk-benefit ratio that you have to evaluate.”

As for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, she said, “We have a lot more experience.”

“And this is an unusual enough syndrome that I think we would have had reports by now. And we haven't. So I think that's a really important point that needs to be considered. We have hundreds of millions of doses of Pfizer and Moderna that have been delivered and used around the world. And we haven't seen this clotting disorder in those hundreds of millions of people.”