'Pay our respects': Sgt. Jim Smith honored with American flags lining Independence streets

INDEPENDENCE — A show of support.
That’s what Wednesday signified to dozens of volunteers, some of whom personally knew Sgt. Jim Smith, the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed Friday in Grundy Center.
“I felt I needed to honor Jim Smith in some way. I don’t know him, but my children were with his children in school,” said John Thedens, 62. “I respect very much our police officers and I wanted to pay tribute to him in some way, and I felt this was the best way to do it.”
The streets of Smith’s hometown of 25 years, Independence, quickly became lined with more than 2,000 American flags. The effort was planned by an organization that aims to honor police, military and other first responders.
Volunteers huddled in a circle at Independence Community High School to rally pick-up trucks and trailers that would carry flags. They listened to instructions: Don’t cross streets; Don’t carry more than three flags at once; Don’t set the flag on the ground. They would put their flags 15 paces apart, going through the heart of downtown and all the way down to the Buchanan County Fairgrounds.
“I’m a veteran, and he was the local patrolman. Everybody in the country knew him around here,” said Mike Smock, 75. “It’s a terrible tragedy ... and it’s trying to pay our respects to the family and let them know we all support them.”
Dave Sattgast, 44, brought his 12-year-old daughter to put up flags. He said he is close friends with a Buchanan County deputy who knew Smith.
“I thought it was really important to show our support and make people think about the other side of the issue,” Sattgast said, referencing recent civil unrest about police conduct. “I just think it’s really important to get involved with things that stir you.”
Lifelong Independence resident Nick Campbell, 36, said he hopes the American flags give Smith’s family “some comfort knowing their community stands behind them.”
“It shows what the town’s values are that they come together during times like this,” Campbell said.
An 11-year-old from East Buchanan Community School, Rylee Short, joined her peers from the 4-H program at Wednesday’s flag setup. She said the students wanted to support a fallen officer. She hopes Smith’s family can feel “supported [and] that people are honoring him,” she said.
Church youth group leader Gina DeBoer, 46, took nearly 20 middle-school kids to the flag setup Wednesday. She wanted them to learn how important it is to serve others, she said.
DeBoer knew Smith and his family through church and school activities. She said she served with Smith and his wife on the school’s band boosters. Both families had kids involved in band, speech, musicals and plays, she said.
“They were at every single one of their kids’ activities, and we were, too,” DeBoer said. “We’re bleacher parents together, I guess.”
She called Smith a “hero” who was uplifting, encouraging and nonjudgmental. She said he led by actions, not just words.
“He lived his faith, he did not just speak it,” DeBoer said. “He was not embarrassed of who he was, and he helped everybody however he could.”
Sue Gipper, 58, first met Smith when he pulled her over for a traffic stop in 1999. She was speeding up a hill to go to the church they both attended. She still remembers the quiet, professional patrolman who let her off with a warning.
“This is what the good stuff is about right here,” said her husband, 62-year-old Ed Gipper, as he looked around at volunteers. “This is what it’s really about.”
Wednesday’s flag setup comes in preparation for public services for Smith later in the week. A visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Third Avenue S.E., Independence. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Independence Community High School, 700 20th Avenue S.W.