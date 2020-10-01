Pence touts Trump Administration accomplishments, criticizes Biden during campaign stop in Carter Lake

CARTER LAKE -- With a little more than a month before Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence encouraged a crowd of about 250 people in Carter Lake to get out the vote ahead of what shapes to be a tight race in the state.
"You said 'yes' to Donald Trump in 2016," Pence said as he opened his remarks, "and I just know Iowa is going to say 'yes' to Donald Trump for another four years."
During the roughly 35-minute speech, Pence spoke about the accomplishments of President Donald Trump and his administration.
At PVS Structures, a division of metal fabrication company Owen Industries in Carter Lake, Pence touted the administration's commitment to bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. As of January, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has added 487,000 jobs in the industry since Trump took office, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics.
"And on the subject of growing things in this great farming state, President Trump has always put farmers and ranchers first," Pence said, pointing to an allowance for immediately expensing farm equipment costs and the 2017 tax reform bill that temporarily raised the estate tax exemption to $11 million per person and $22 million per couple.
Before the change, around 80 farms paid the tax yearly, according to the Tax Policy Center.
And, Pence noted, the administration allowed for the expansion of E15 ethanol gasoline year-round.
"It was this president who repealed the (Barack) Obama and (Joe) Biden-era Waters of the U.S. rule and restored property rights for farmers across Iowa and all of America," Pence said of a move that reduced federal oversight of waterways.
Discussing the Supreme Court, the vice president lauded the work of Trump-appointees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh before saying current nominee Amy Coney Barrett has a "deep commitment to the United States."
Pence said he expects confirmation hearings to begin in a week -- to the chagrin of Biden and many Democrats, who've argued Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should wait until after the election after McConnell blocked a vote on Obama pick Merrick Garland ahead of the election in 2016.
Democrats have also said with Barrett on the bench, the court will strike down the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Pence then shifted to a discussion of "law and order," a favorite refrain of both the president and vice president. He discussed rioting, looting and violence amid protests in American cities, with a mention of Des Moines. Pence voiced Trump and his support for law enforcement.
"The president and I know, and you all know, the men and women who serve in law enforcement are some of the best people in the country," Pence said.
Pence briefly mentioned the coronavirus, saying the economy was booming before it reached the U.S. He said Trump acted quickly to ban travel from China.
In early February, Trump restricted travel from China, a move taken by a number of countries. The U.S. continued to allow travel to the country from China's Hong Kong and Macao territories after the restrictions were in place, the Associated Press noted in a July report.
Pence criticized Democratic presidential nominee Biden throughout the speech, mentioning the border and China policies under President Obama, with Biden as vice president, while also taking issue with the pair's economic policies.
"Men and women of Iowa, we've got to decide right here and right now that Joe Biden will never be president of the United States of America," Biden said.
Trump and Biden are locked in a tight race for the state. A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll show 47% support for both candidates, with 4% planning to vote for someone else and 3% undecided. The Real Clear Politics polling average list Biden with a half-percent lead.
The stop in Carter Lake also allowed Pence to draw part of his crowd from Nebraska, where the state's 2nd Congressional District's single Electoral College vote is in play this year.
Pence encouraged attendees to not only vote for the president, but for the Iowa and Nebraska Republican slate of candidates for the House and Senate. Former Rep. David Young, who's running to reclaim his 3rd Congressional seat from Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne, introduced Pence at the event.
Ahead of the event, the Iowa Democratic Party held a press conference criticizing Trump and Pence's time in office outside the Owen Industries grounds.
And in a statement, Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfeld said, "make no mistake, health care is on the ballot in Iowa. Nearly 90,000 Iowans have contracted COVID-19, tens of thousands are out of a job, many more are struggling to get by and there's no end in sight."
Bedingfeld noted the administration is in court trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and its protection of Iowa residents with pre-existing conditions.
Trump has signed an executive order that ostensibly protects pre-existing conditions, though it's unclear how much weight the order carries.
After his Carter Lake stop, Pence flew on Air Force Two from Eppley Airfield in Omaha to Des Moines to speak at a "Faith in Leadership" event.
