9 people suspected of voting twice in 2018 in Iowa counties including Sioux County

DES MOINES -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Friday that he has referred nine voters to county attorneys for voting twice in the 2018 general election.

The targets of Pate's allegations - including one in Sioux County - are suspected of voting in Iowa after casting a ballot for the 2018 general election in another state, according to Pate's office.

An additional 27 instances were found of voters casting ballots in Iowa first, then in another state during the same election, the office said.

Four of the nine cases where the suspected second vote was cast in Iowa were in Polk County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One incident each is suspected in Johnson, Mitchell, Sioux, Story and Warren counties, according to the secretary of state, who also serves as Iowa's commissioner of elections.

Johnson County Auditor Travis Weipert and Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness said Friday they had just received the information on the alleged voting violation and would not have a chance to review it before next week.

The 27 other instances of suspected double voting have been shared with the elections commissioner or board of elections in those states, Pate's office said.