Permitless concealed carry bill shot down by Nebraska Legislature

A bill allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit missed the mark Monday in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers voted 31-9 on a filibuster-ending cloture motion on Legislative Bill 773, two short of the number needed to succeed. The vote means the measure is dead for the year.

But State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the bill's sponsor, has his sights set on trying again next year.

"Next year we'll start over again," he vowed, predicting that newly elected lawmakers will change the makeup of the Legislature and provide enough votes for the measure to pass.

Under LB 773, which was co-sponsored by a majority of state senators, Nebraska adults who were not otherwise banned from having guns would no longer have had to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Measures like this are sometimes called “constitutional carry” in reference to some gun rights advocates’ belief that the U.S. Constitution gives people the right to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

The measure would have allowed people to still get concealed-carry permits, which Brewer said they may want to do to carry a gun across state lines or potentially expedite a background check for purchasing a gun.

The bill initially faced opposition from most major law enforcement agencies in the state. Following lengthy negotiations with Brewer, the Omaha Police Officers Association and the Omaha Police Department agreed to take a neutral position if lawmakers adopted a compromise amendment.

But the amendment failed on a 13-29 vote Monday, with hard-line gun rights advocates joining those who favored gun restrictions to shoot it down.

The Omaha police union then switched back to opposition and began urging senators to vote against the bill.

The compromise amendment would have allowed cities of the metropolitan class, meaning Omaha, to continue to require registration of all handguns, other than those owned by people with a concealed-carry permit. The city could not deny registrations to anyone allowed by state law to own a gun.

The amendment also would make it a crime to carry a concealed handgun while committing any of a lengthy list of offenses. The list ranges from murder to “unauthorized” graffiti and includes violations of city or village ordinances, as well as state laws.

But some senators expressed concerns about the compromise, saying it would carve out Omaha residents for different treatment and would add new criminal charges to the books.

LB 773 would not have loosened restrictions on gun ownership or changed laws governing where concealed weapons could be prohibited, such as schools. Nor would it have allowed people to carry concealed weapons while drinking or using drugs.

The bill would have required a person carrying a concealed weapon to announce its presence during encounters with law enforcement or emergency services personnel. People without concealed-carry permits would have had to carry identification and show it upon request by those authorities.

