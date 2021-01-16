Person tests positive after visiting Iowa Capitol

Five days into the Iowa legislative session, lawmakers and staff have been alerted that someone “associated” with the House has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Clerk of the House Meghan Nelson sent a message to lawmakers and staff shortly after 6 p.m. Friday alerting them that someone who had been in the Capitol on Wednesday tested positive earlier in the day.

The person — who, in accordance with House and Senate protocols, was not identified — reported wearing a face covering in the building, Nelson said.

Face coverings are not required in the Capitol. Leaders in the GOP-controlled House and Senate say they cannot enforce a mask mandate but have said they “strongly urge” people to wear masks while at the Capitol.

On Monday, the opening day of the session, hundreds of people opposed to wearing masks rallied in the Capitol.

The lack of a mask mandate created divisions even before the session started. In the House, Democrats have asked that people attending committee meetings in person be required to wear masks. Those proposals have been defeated largely on party-line votes.

Democrats also have criticized Republicans for not delaying the 2021 session until more Iowans receive COVID-19 vaccinations.