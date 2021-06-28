Personal experience drives Amy Adams; former teacher in Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame

Adams, 46, who taught overseas for five years and then high school English for 15 years in Cedar Rapids, said the 2016 election and the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature’s gutting of Chapter 20, the state public employee collective bargaining law, was the catalyst for kicking her activism into high gear.

As a member of the Iowa State Education Association and the local negotiating team, she understood the importance of bargaining rights to the unions and what the loss of topics to be negotiated meant to the members.

“It was just very personal to me because I saw how that would impact myself, obviously, but also my colleagues, my co-workers,” Adams said. “So I think at the heart of what got me organizing or involved was just seeing the impact that some of this concerning legislation would have on my job and the folks that I cared about.”

Another contributing factor was her experience providing palliative care for her father. Although he had private insurance, the high cost of health care presented challenges. He died two months before he would have been eligible for Medicare and Social Security, Adams says. It troubled her that someone could work his entire life and not be able to access those benefits when he needed them.