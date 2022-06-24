Peru man arrested week after shooting neighbor amid dispute, authorities say

Authorities on Friday arrested a 58-year-old Peru man accused of shooting his neighbor amid a dispute on Saturday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Guadalupe DeLaCruz turned himself into the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning, nearly a week after a shooting in the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Peru, the patrol said in a news release.

Last weekend, DeLaCruz entered 25-year-old Mark Dupre's fenced-in backyard with a handgun as Dupre hosted a pool party with 15 to 20 others, including some children, according to the affidavit for DeLaCruz's arrest.

The 58-year-old told investigators he had gone to his neighbor's house to complain about the noise, but was met with threats from Dupre and a 22-year-old man who was attending the party, according to the affidavit.

DeLaCruz fired his gun at least twice, striking Dupre once, according to the news release. A second shot toward the 22-year-old missed, the State Patrol said.

Party attendees disputed DeLaCruz's account of events, investigators said in court records, saying that Dupre and the 22-year-old hadn't poised a threat to DeLaCruz before the shooting.

Dupre, who was taken to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln with non-life-threatening injuries, has since been released from the hospital.

DeLaCruz was charged in Nemaha County Court with first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempt of a class 2 felony and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, according to court filings.

He is being held at the Nemaha County jail.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

