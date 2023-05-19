Her story drew Joel Sartore in — a harrowing journey, a survivor’s spirit.

There was her beautiful plumage, of course, and that attitude — queen of the aviary at the Las Angeles Zoo.

So it was fitting that Jolie — an Indochinese green magpie — represented another milestone for Sartore’s Photo Ark project.

The small, colorful magpie is the 14,000th species the National Geographic photographer has photographed since he began the project in Lincoln — his home city — 17 years ago.

In 2006, he’d chosen to stay closer to home after his wife, Kathy, was diagnosed with breast cancer. He had an idea, called it the biodiversity project and convinced then-Lincoln Children’s Zoo director John Chapo to let him photograph a naked mole rat. Then a blue and black poison dart frog.

The idea grew into a project called the Photo Ark (he dumped the first name) with an ambitious goal: to photograph every species living in the care of humans in zoos and sanctuaries and aquariums.

The number of those species has grown since he began to more than 20,000. And number 14,000 had a story to tell.

“She’s a real survivor,” Sartore said. “She’s beautiful and she’s kind of the boss of her aviary at the zoo. She was a real star. She didn’t care she was in my shooting tent . . . she just stood there and preened. She was gorgeous and had an amazing story to tell, which is important to me.”

Jolie and brightly colored birds like her are often targeted for the illegal pet trade, a trafficking problem that’s reduced the native population in Southeast Asia and China.

In 2017, Jolie was one of 93 Asian songbirds recovered from a smuggler’s suitcase at the Los Angeles International Airport — and among just eight that survived the ordeal.

Denise Verret, CEO and Los Angeles zoo director, said her story highlights the harrowing environments animals experience because of traffickers. And it’s why Sartore wants to highlight her as his project reaches another milestone.

“I’m hopeful that if I share stories people will respond and they’ll want to save things,” he said. “All these species are works of art. I hope that when people see them they’ll start to care and be more careful.”

To that end, Sartore has traveled to more than 50 countries to photograph the mammals and reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates and birds and fish that live there.

And now — move over Jolie, there’s another announcement coming — 20 of them will be on stamps.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Postal Service on Friday announced the release of Endangered Species Forever Stamps that bear Sartore’s Photo Ark images.

The Postal Service hires consultants to find anniversaries, people and events that can be featured on stamps, Sartore said, and somebody came up with the idea of noting the Endangered Species Act —which has safeguarded more than 1,670 species in the United States and nearly 700 foreign species since Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1973.

The consultant called Sartore.

“He was not looking to do a big series,” Sartore said. “I said ‘I love stamps. I collected them as a kid.’ I could come up with some choices for you.”

He sent the consultant 100 photos. In the end, the U.S. Postal Service landed on 20 featuring endangered animals in the 50 states and American territories, as well as two North American species living near U.S. borders.

They include the piping plover shot in Fremont. There’s a black-footed ferret nearly wiped out completely but still living in the South Dakota badlands.

So Sartore will be in Wall, South Dakota, Friday for the dedication of the stamps, though the black-footed ferret isn’t likely to make an appearance, since it’s nocturnal. A number of U.S. officials will be there, though, touting what they believe is one of the world’s most important conservation laws — a way to protect endangered and threatened animals.

Sartore has the same goal, to use his camera to showcase the world’s biodiversity, to lessen the impact of endangered species.

Earlier this week, he was in Omaha at a fish store, photographing a spiny peacock eel and a Randall’s anthias.

Next month, he’ll head to North Carolina to photograph birds and to coastal California to capture salamanders and frogs and perhaps some migratory birds. Then it's onto a Miami suburb in search of endangered insects living in a rare ecosystem.

He’ll take their pictures and tell their stories, hoping maybe just a little of his passion will rub off on the rest of the world.

“I’m excited all the time and I’m always hopeful people will pay attention and they’ll care while there’s still time.”

