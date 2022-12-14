Pipeline companies in Iowa, opponents argue over requiring safety materials

An Iowa board should be barred from requiring safety-related documents from a company seeking to build a CO2 pipeline in the state, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions argued Tuesday.

Summit, as well as representatives for pipeline companies Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 ventures, argued the materials, which the Iowa Utilities Board requested in July, were preempted by federal law. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, a division of the Department of Transportation, sets safety standards for pipelines.

The Iowa Utilities Board in July ordered Summit Carbon Solutions to provide three documents to supplement its application for a CO2 pipeline: A risk assessment, a plume model in the event of a rupture, and an emergency response plan.

After Summit challenged the order, the board paused it and set a hearing for oral arguments on the issue, which took place Tuesday.

The company is proposing a pipeline that will run through four states, moving carbon dioxide from 31 ethanol plants to a sequestration site in North Dakota. The project proposal includes 681 miles in Iowa.

The request for the documents came initially from the Office of the Consumer Advocate, a division of the Iowa Attorney General’s office.

The arguments on Tuesday hinged on whether the information requested by the board constituted a safety standard, which federal law vests with the PHMSA, not states. Both the pipeline companies and the consumer advocate’s office agreed the state could not set safety regulations for CO2 pipelines.

Summit, in briefs and in oral arguments on Tuesday, argued that requiring the documents amounts to a safety standard. Bret Dublinske, Summit’s attorney, argued using safety considerations to make a decision about approving a pipeline at all is preempted by federal law.

“If the board considers safety and makes a decision that a pipeline that is otherwise compliant with PHMSA is not safe enough, you have de facto created a standard,” he said. “And in some ways, it's actually worse because you haven't said exactly what that standard is. But what you said is the PHMSA standard is not good enough.”

The Office of the Consumer Advocate argued the requested documents were not a safety standard, but rather a piece of information the board should consider when deciding the pipeline’s route and location.

Anna Ryon, an attorney with the Office of the Consumer Advocate, said during oral arguments the office is not asking the board to make a safety determination. She argued, instead, that the documents would be relevant to making decisions about routing and siting.

“The board can look at safety information for purposes other than imposing safety requirements,” Ryon said.

Ryon argued the information would also give interested parties — counties, cities, landowners — a better understanding of the risks associated with having pipelines in their vicinity.

“This is information that the public needs to know,” she said. “For example, it will help counties with their planning and zoning as they look at how they want to expand populations in the county.”

Navigator CO2 Ventures, another company seeking to build a pipeline in Iowa, joined the hearing supporting Summit’s case. Samantha Norris, Navigator’s attorney, said the company plans to work with local first responders on an emergency response plan for its pipeline, and it will voluntarily provide some information regarding that plan.

“That does not mean, however, it is appropriate for the board to require that that information be filed, because that is a preempted activity,” she said.

Safety concerns are one of the animating factors behind opposition to CO2 pipelines among some Iowa activists and landowners. Opponents of the pipelines point to a burst of a pipeline near Satartia, Mississippi, in 2020, as an example of the potential safety risks. No one died in that incident, but dozens were sickened and needed medical attention.

Jessica Mazour, the conservation program coordinator with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, said during public comment at the board’s Tuesday meeting that the board should require as much safety information as possible.

“We deserve to be able to be safe in our homes, on the road, in our schools, in our workplaces,” she said. “We shouldn’t have to worry if there’s a pipeline nearby that’s going to kill us, going to harm our communities.”

The Iowa Utilities Board will issue an order at a later date deciding the next steps in the process, the board’s spokesperson Don Tormey said.