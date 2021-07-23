 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Playtime's over': Raymond winery operator accused of firing weapon in dispute with employee
0 Comments
editor's pick

'Playtime's over': Raymond winery operator accused of firing weapon in dispute with employee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after she fired a handgun, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. 

Cynthia Koester

Cynthia Koester

Cynthia Koester, a 58-year-old woman, is leasing to own the winery at 3110 W. Branched Oak Road, he said, and hired a 43-year-old male employee to help manage the business. Both live on the property, which Wagner said the department has been called to multiple times this week to manage a dispute between the two. 

On Thursday at about 5 p.m., Koester texted the victim "playtime's over" before he heard a single gunshot, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they confiscated a 38-caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with one spent round and five live rounds inside. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fire crews narrowly escapes fast-moving Tamarak Fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News