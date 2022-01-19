Pleasant Valley schools sued over student video that depicts the beating and execution of a Black slave

A Bettendorf family has filed a lawsuit against the Pleasant Valley School District and its leadership, saying they failed to take action when two white students posted a video to the internet in which one portrayed a Black slave and the other pretended to beat, then execute him.

Defendants in the suit, filed Tuesday in Scott County, are the district, the school board, high school Principal Darren Erickson and Superintendent Brian Strusz. The petition names Louis Brown and Monisa Holton-Brown as plaintiffs. They are the parents of a Black student who attends Pleasant Valley.

The teens who produced and circulated the video, which the lawsuit described as depicting a hate crime, are identified in court records as "Student 1 and Student 2," of Pleasant Valley High School.

The case arises out of the recent reappearance of a video first posted to the social media platform TikTok in January 2020 in which the white students appear to portray a scene: One is in blackface or wearing a dark mask and a dark glove or dark makeup on one hand. The other teen pushes him to the floor with what appears to be the handle of a golf club.

The teen pretending to be Black is picking something off a carpeted floor, which appears to be torn paper or tissue, then stuffing it into a bag or backpack. The plaintiffs allege the scene depicts a slave picking cotton.

The other teenager pretends to continue beating him. There is a brief scuffle between the two and a brief mimicking of a sex act by one of the teens. The student pretending to be Black then is on his knees, facing a wall, with his hands behind his head, fingers laced together.

The other teen appears to use a hockey stick to pretend to shoot the "Black" teen in the back. He then falls forward, and the pretend shooter smiles and gives the thumbs-up sign.

A song is playing throughout the 38-second video, and its refrain is, "I don't like n------."

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus obtained a copy of the video but opted not to post it, nor name the students who made it.

When the students first posted it two years ago, word quickly spread.

Strusz, the superintendent, said the teens' parents were notified when the video first appeared, and the students were ordered to remove it from TikTok.

"On December 7 (2021), it resurfaced again," Strusz said Tuesday of the video. "We started getting email from kids, saying, 'It's out there.'"

When the video reappeared, he said, all high school parents were notified.

The parents filing suit, however, said the notification came two years too late.

Their complaint indicates the explicit racism portrayed in the video was brought to the attention of the principal and superintendent by "numerous students" when it first was posted. But it wasn't until Dec. 8, 2021, nearly two years later, that parents were informed.

Absent any suspension, expulsion or removal from Pleasant Valley High School, the complaint alleges, the two students have become "emboldened" and have made statements that, "... they believe they will suffer no consequences."

The video and lack of action by the district in response to it has subjected students of color to "severe emotional distress," the Browns' petition states.

While Strusz pointed out the video was produced away from school grounds, the lawsuit states, "There is no rule of law relieving the defendants from liability.

"They failed to take this matter seriously and the student body's school experience was undeservedly interrupted by disorder and disrespect."

Students of color "reasonably fear immediate physical harm and/or injury," the suit states.

Pleasant Valley's student handbook indicates that district policy is in place while students are on school property, while attending school-sponsored activity, "and while away from school grounds if the misconduct directly affects the good order, efficient management and welfare of the school or school district."

District policy further states, "Threats issued and delivered away from school or school activities may be grounds for disciplinary action if the threat impacts the orderly and efficient operation of the school. Students engaging in threatening behavior will face disciplinary consequences up to and including expulsion."

The Browns' petition asserts five counts of negligence by the defendants, one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress, which seeks punitive damages, given the "specific danger" presented by Student 1 and Student 2.

Depicting the execution of a Black person is "atrocious and utterly intolerable in today's civilized community/society," the suit states.

It also contains two counts of loss of consortium on behalf of the Browns and their child, which is defined as being deprived of the benefits of a family relationship, due to injuries resulting from action and/or inaction.

The video and the defendants' failure to inform parents of it, "inflicted severe emotional injury on the plaintiffs at a time of intense emotional volatility in our society," the suit states.

Strusz categorized the video as "abhorrent" and "horrible," but he said the district's responsibility is to protect and keep safe all students, including the two who made the video.

"We're always looking at how we combat — how we make kids see it's inappropriate," he said. "You have the kids who see it who are impacted. Then you have the kids who posted it. As a district, you have to look out for everybody.

"It impacts the whole community."

Widespread sharing of the video could be dangerous for the students who made it, Strusz said, adding it is "out there forever. It could impact (the two students') future jobs, everything."

Asked whether the parents of the students who made the video agreed it was "horrible," he said, "Absolutely, yes."

