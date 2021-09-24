Plum Creek Literacy Festival cancels events after authors pull out over 'discriminatory' Concordia policy

“I hate to let down readers, but I cannot in good conscience contribute to the campus life of an institution that calls for ‘disciplinary intervention’ for those students who have an ‘active involvement in a homosexual lifestyle,’” Schrefer added.

The author did not respond to a request from the Journal Star for an interview.

Responding to questions via email, Meranda said the handbook section is not meant to serve as a policy statement, however.

“It is intended to provide students with an informative understanding of Concordia’s and the LCMS’s doctrinal belief on this topic,” he said. “To be very clear, the university does not discriminate against students based on sexual orientation or identity.”

While Concordia does not comment on specific student disciplinary actions, Meranda said the university has never taken any disciplinary action against a student for their sexual orientation or identity.

“At Concordia, we are a community of faith, learning and vocational inquiry that genuinely welcomes the opportunity to love and learn from the many and varied neighbors in the world,” he said.