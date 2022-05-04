Police chief says man shot by Beatrice officer has died

BEATRICE — A man who was shot by a Beatrice police officer in a confrontation following a high-speed chase over the weekend has died, Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said.

Lang said Bradley Allen, 35, of Lincoln, died Tuesday afternoon — nearly three days after the Saturday night shooting.

The incident began when a Gage County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Allen's car over, and a chase of more than 100 mph at times ensued, Lang said.

Once police disabled the vehicle, the driver fled on foot, the chief said. Allen was later confronted by a Beatrice officer, who said Allen yelled that he had a gun. An officer tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on Allen, police said. When Allen reached into his waistband, an officer fired several shots, hitting Allen several times.

No gun was found on Allen after the shooting, police said.

Allen was taken to a Lincoln hospital, and police later said he was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the shooting. Allen had pending arrest warrants from Nebraska and Kansas at the time of his death, police said.

Officials have not named the officer who shot Allen, but say he has been placed on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation.

