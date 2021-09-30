Police: Former Eldridge, Iowa, cop charged with sexually abusing 14-year-old girl while on duty

A former Eldridge Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl while on-duty.

Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24, who resigned Monday, was taken into custody Tuesday night by agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Denoyer was booked into the Scott County Jail at 8:01 p.m. with a $10,000, cash-only bond.

He posted the cash bond and was released from the jail at 10:14 a.m.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by DCI Agent Ryan Kedley, the assault happened about May 1, while Denoyer was employed and on-duty as an Eldridge Police Officer.

The investigation began Friday, Sept. 24 at the request of the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Eldridge Police Department, according to a news release from the DCI.

Denoyer is charged with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Eldridge Police Chief Joseph Sisler said Tuesday night that he was called to Denoyer’s residence in Davenport Monday night. Denoyer gave Sisler a verbal resignation. Denoyer then signed a letter of resignation Tuesday morning at the Eldridge Police Department.

Denoyer was with the Davenport Police Department beginning in January 2019 before moving over to Eldridge about a year ago.

Denoyer's arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 14 in Scott County District Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0