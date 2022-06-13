Police have tentatively identified man found dead in Cedar River

WATERLOO — Police have a tentative identification on a Waterloo man who entered the Cedar River on Friday and was later found dead downstream.

A former landlord came forward after police posted a photo of the shirt the man apparently shed before going into the river.

Investigators were able to match documented tattoos with those on the recovered body. The identity will be confirmed at autopsy.

The body was found about 150 yards downstream from Waterloo’s wastewater treatment plant. The discovery came Monday afternoon as firefighters were seeking a man who disappeared in the river downtown during the My Waterloo Days Parade on Friday evening.

Residents called 911 Friday night after watching the male enter the river near the Sixth Street Bridge and then float away toward to low-head dam downstream.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue probed the dam Friday, fearing the turbulence was holding him in place.

Firefighters also used sonar to search the length of the dam to no avail, and crews returned Saturday to resume searching.

The missing person appeared to be Hispanic, according to initial reports. Investigators had been in contact with Hispanic community leaders and church officials in hopes of coming up with a name before the landlord came forward.

A team of Waterloo firefighters in a flat bottom boat found the body some distance downstream from the Hawthorne Avenue boat ramp.

