Police say western Illinois man fatally mauled breaking up fighting dogs

KEWANEE — A western Illinois man was attacked and killed by his own dog, police say.

Juan Ruiz, 66, of Kewanee, died April 29 after he was attacked while breaking up a fight between his pit bull and another dog in his home, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said Monday.

Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said that no autopsy was performed because it was evident Ruiz died from wounds sustained in the attack.

Ruiz reported the attack to his family, which was out of town and advised him to seek medical attention, police said. He told them he had bandaged his wounds and that he was OK. When they returned around midnight, they found Ruiz dead.

The second dog is still being evaluated and treated for injuries and could be released back to owners after 10 days, the Kewanee Star Courier reported.

The breed of the second dog isn't clear.

