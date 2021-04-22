Policy, not dollars, may delay Iowa Republican agreement on human services budgets

That need and demand for telehealth services has been highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic, HHS Appropriations Chairman Joel Fry, R-Osceola, said.

In the quarter preceding the pandemic, there were 9,386 uses of telehealth among Iowa’s Medicaid population, which covers 25 percent of all Iowans.

That jumped almost 2,000 percent — to 185,205 — in the next quarter, with the largest increases in behavioral testing, alcohol and drug abuse treatment, vision and hearing testing and evaluation and management.

The Senate plan has two policy changes not included in the House budget: a real-time verification system for public assistance programs under the management of the Department of Human Services; and $50 million to implement the repeal of the mental health property tax levy with the state taking over funding of those services.

The latter is a non-starter in the House, Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters Thursday.