Poll finds Ernst, Trump leading in Iowa

Sen. Joni Ernst leads her Democratic challenger by a 5-point margin, but the gap narrows slightly among older voters who make up the bulk of the Iowa electorate.

A statewide poll conducted for AARP Iowa found that the Iowa Republican, who is running for a second term, leads Democrat Theresa Greenfield, 50 percent to 45 percent, among likely voters.

Her lead shrinks to 50 percent to 46 percent among voters 50 and older but still is outside the 3.5 percent margin of error.

The poll also found President Donald Trump leading Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, 47 percent to 45 percent — within the poll’s margin of error. Among voters 50 and older, the gap remained the same, 48 percent for Trump to 46 percent for Biden.

Data from the Iowa Secretary of State Office shows Iowans 50 and older are more likely to be registered to vote and more likely to participate in elections.

Nearly half — 49 percent — of the nearly 2.2 million Iowans registered to vote are at least 50 years old.

More than 80 percent of 50-plus voters cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election compared to 70 percent for voters ages 35 to 49 and about 55 percent for Iowans 18 to 34, the data shows.