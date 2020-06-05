Poll suggests tight U.S. Senate, presidential races in Iowa

Chris Larimer, University of Northern Iowa political science professor, warns against reading too much into early polling. However, if nothing else, the polls confirm that Iowa remains a battleground state and provides justification for both national parties to pump more resources into Iowa.

Asked about the major party presidential candidates, 52 percent of those polled have an unfavorable view of the president while 51 percent find his challenger unfavorable. At the same time, 45 percent have a favorable opinion of Trump while 37 percent say the same about Biden.

The voters were split on the president’s job performance, with 48 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving.

On the big question — who will they vote for this fall — Trump edged Biden, 48 percent to 47 percent. Only 5 percent were not sure which candidate they would support.

In the 2016 contest between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, Trump carried Iowa by nearly 10 percentage points. Among those polled, 50 percent voted for Trump and 41 percent said they voted for Clinton.

The breakdown of those polled shows 35 percent Republicans, 35 percent Democrats and 30 percent other. Fifty percent were contacted by landline and 50 percent by text message.