Positive trends, but also warning signs in Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers

“Over time, Iowans have proven that they’re willing and able to do their part, and we’ve seen the difference that that can make,” Reynolds said this week.

But there are some data points that indicate Iowa’s COVID-19 outlook is not all roses.

The number of new cases and new hospitalizations both increased late this week, although those could be temporary two-day bumps during the larger downward trend.

More notably, the rate of the virus’ spread in Iowa has been increasing slowly but steadily since the beginning of May, right when businesses started to re-open, according to multiple sites that track and publish state public health data.

A state’s Rt is the effective reproduction rate of the coronavirus. Values over 1.0 mean more cases can be expected in the state, and values under 1.0 mean fewer cases can be expected.

As of Friday afternoon, Iowa’s Rt was 0.96, just on the good side of the line, according to the website Rt.live. But that number has been steadily increasing since it bottomed out at 0.78 on May 4.