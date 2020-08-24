Postal Service adequately funded to handle mail-in voting surge, Grassley says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Postal Service needs additional funding, but Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, doesn’t expect the Senate to take up the $25 billion appropriation the House approved late last week.

“We need to give the post office more money, but none of this has anything to do with making sure that we are able to process the ballots, get the ballots to be counted,” he told reporters Monday.

That was a concern of the Democratic-controlled House when it passed the Delivering for America Act on Saturday to prohibit operational changes the majority party says have led to a slowdown in delivery times.

Second District U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack called the slowdowns “unacceptable” because many Iowans, especially in rural areas, “rely on the United States Postal Service to get their medical prescriptions, correspond with loved ones, receive important tax notifications and refunds from the IRS, vote by mail, and get their paychecks and many other packages and letters safely from one place to another.”

Democrats have accused the postmaster general, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, of intentionally slowing services to delay mail-in ballots in November.