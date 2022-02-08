Prison inmate gets 26-40 years for sexually assaulting fellow inmate, starting fire at Lincoln prison

A Lincoln judge Monday sentenced a 21-year-old inmate to 26 to 40 more years in prison for sexually assaulting a fellow inmate in 2020 and starting a fire at a Lincoln prison last year.

Puom Gach pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and attempted first-degree arson.

In a hearing held by video, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jessica Murphy called it a violent sexual assault that involved the use of a weapon and asked for a sentence that reflected the very serious nature of the incident and the ongoing harm to the victim.

As for the arson, Murphy said Gach's actions put all inmates at risk.

On June 16, Gach was serving a two- to 10-year sentence for an attempted robbery in Sarpy County when he set a fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center, causing inmates to be evacuated from adjacent cells, damaging a mattress and leaving burn marks on the electrical outlet and wall at the prison at 3216 W. Van Dorn St.

Prosecutors said a corporal discovered a fire in Gach's cell. After it was put out with a fire extinguisher, Gach acknowledged starting it because he didn’t want to go to another unit.

The sexual assault occurred Nov. 23, 2020, but wasn't reported initially because the inmate said Gach threatened to harm him if he reported it.

Prosecutors said Gach had used an improvised weapon made from a piece of fencing in the assault.

Attorney Spike Eickholt said Gach now is housed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in long-term restrictive housing and likely will remain there for the foreseeable future.

Gach said he was sorry for what he did.

"I'm owning up to it. It'll never happen again," he told Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post.

Post said, according to the presentence report, Gach approached another inmate with the weapon and sexually assaulted him because he thought the other inmate had snitched on one of his friends for having synthetic marijuana.

"Then you attempted to start a fire in the prison, which as you know is incredibly dangerous to you, to the other inmates and the staff," the judge told Gach, before announcing his sentence.

Gach will have to serve 13 years before he's eligible for parole.

