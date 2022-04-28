 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Progress made in containing deadly Nebraska wildfire

Officials say progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week

  • 0

CAMBRIDGE — Progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week, officials said.

Crews had 88% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks by Thursday morning, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a news release. More than 220 firefighters and other personnel have been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 68 square miles of mostly grass and farm land.

Crews on Thursday were focused on containing two areas of uncontrolled burning just south of US Highway 6 along the Republican River.

Firefighters were keeping an eye on the sky for thunderstorms forecast for Thursday evening into early Friday. Officials were hoping for a wetting rain with the storms, but wary of lightning and shifting winds expected to reach up to 50 mph by Saturday, which could spark new fires and spread existing hot spots.

Last week, a retired volunteer fire chief helping with the effort died when his truck went off the road in a blinding haze of smoke and dust. The fire has also destroyed several homes and injured several firefighters.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Iowa robber demanded payment through a mobile app

Iowa robber demanded payment through a mobile app

The suspect held his hand in his pocket as if he was armed and threatened to “stick them” if they left, records state. He then told them to send him $47 through a mobile payment system, according to court records.

Arrests made after shots fired in Grand Island

Arrests made after shots fired in Grand Island

A 40-year-old man is accused of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and drug charges.

Watch Now: Related Video

This giant ‘Gundam-like’ robot will fix the railways of the future

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News