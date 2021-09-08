Proposed congressional map would split Nebraska's blue dot

LINCOLN — A Republican redistricting proposal unveiled Wednesday would cleave off Democratic-leaning northwest Douglas County from a Nebraska congressional district that has been won by presidential and congressional Democrats at various points over the past decade.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the GOP chairwoman of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee, distributed the proposed district boundaries at a morning committee meeting.
The map would divide Douglas County, all of which currently sits in the state's 2nd Congressional District. The district became known as Nebraska's "blue dot" following Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory there in the 2020 presidential election.
The committee is slated to meet again Wednesday afternoon to discuss her map and an alternative proposed by the committee's vice chairman, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, a Democrat.
Wayne's map would leave Douglas County whole while putting Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base back into the 2nd Congressional District. The result would be similar to the district's boundaries following the 2001 redistricting.
The Linehan map, by contrast, would split Douglas County along Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road. Everything north and west of those main thoroughfares would move into the 1st Congressional District, which is dominated by Lincoln. The district is represented by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
The revamped 2nd Congressional District would include the rest of Douglas County, all of Sarpy County and all of Saunders County. The district now is represented by U.S. Rep. Don Bacon.
All three of Nebraska's representatives are Republicans.
The Democratic map evens out the population among the three districts, while the Republican map has slight deviations. Legislative guidelines call for the districts to be “as nearly equal as practicable” in population.
Linehan previously expressed doubt that a proposal splitting Douglas County would advance very far in the Legislature, though she said she would take a look “if somebody would bring me a map that would make sense.”
Linehan defended the change, saying that it would keep Sarpy County whole and follow natural boundaries. She pointed out other political districts divide Douglas County several ways, including proposed and historical Supreme Court, University of Nebraska Board of Regents and State Board of Education seats.
"I don't know why we can slice Sarpy County but we can't touch Douglas," she said.
Linehan said she worked with fellow Republicans on drafting the proposal, while Wayne worked with Democrats on the redistricting committee.
Wayne's proposal put the core of old Bellevue into the 2nd District. He said the area has common interests with Omaha and has historically been part of the 2nd Congressional District. The area was moved into the 1st District under a controversial Republican plan 10 years ago.
His map would split Sarpy and Otoe Counties. Linehan's map would split Douglas, Burt and Cuming Counties.
The committee is aiming to settle on a redistricting package by Thursday night, for distribution to fellow lawmakers and the public by Friday. The Nebraska Legislature is slated to convene Monday for a special session focused on the redrawing of state political districts that is required every 10 years following the federal census.
The Legislature has to complete its work by Sept. 30 so that counties, school districts and other local subdivisions have time to redraw their election districts and local election officials can make changes to voting precincts.
State Democrats raised accusations of gerrymandering — drawing boundaries to give one party an unfair advantage in elections — in 2011 after Republican lawmakers pushed through a plan that moved the Democratic-leaning Bellevue out of the 2nd Congressional District, where it had been traditionally, and replaced it with GOP-heavy western Sarpy County.
The change came after the 2nd District gave an electoral vote to Democrat Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. Unlike nearly every other state, Nebraska awards three of its five Electoral College votes based on the winner of each congressional district.
The redrawn 2nd District remains competitive, however. It elected Democrat Brad Ashford to Congress in 2014 and gave an electoral vote to Democrat Joe Biden last year.
