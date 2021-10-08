Prosecutor points to 16 shots, says that shows rage and anger, not self-defense, in Lincoln murder trial

The staccato sound of the gunshots came quick, starting with a burst of three, then two more, four more and a final flurry of seven.

Michael Whitemagpie started to drop after the first couple, then started to roll away as Ryan Long, who admits he was the shooter, kept firing until he ran out of bullets.

Long, who is on trial for first-degree murder, said the killing before sunrise May 23, 2020, was self-defense, that he feared Whitemagpie was going to seriously hurt or kill him when he approached with a scowl and said "'Sup, (N-word)" in an aggressive tone an hour after Whitemagpie assaulted him at a hotel at 27th and O streets.

"He pulled that trigger not once, not twice, not three times, but 16 separate times," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Charles Byrd told the jury in closing arguments Friday. "He pulled that trigger 16 times."

He said the gunshot wounds riddled Whitemagpie's body, tearing into his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, stomach and intestines.

"I submit to you that doesn't show self-defense. That shows you rage and anger," Byrd said.

He said Whitemagpie embarrassed Long in front of his friends that night, and so he got a gun and took it to a meeting in an alleyway near 33rd and T streets. And, after swearing on his dead brother he wasn't going to use it, Long hid it in his waistband so Whitemagpie would keep walking closer.

Byrd called it an ambush.

He said if Long saw Whitemagpie as a threat, why did he arrange to meet face to face? Instead, he got out of the car and advanced toward him. Why?

"Because when he's in that alleyway, he's got a gun and he's there for a purpose. And that's to make Mr. Whitemagpie pay," the prosecutor said.

On the other side, defense attorney Michael Wilson said, "It's not as simple as the state makes it out to be."

He said Long originally tried to arrange a meeting to "squash" the beef between him and Whitemagpie at EZ-Go, a public, well-lit gas station at 25th and O.

"It's not someplace where you invite somebody if your intention is to kill them," he said. "It's asinine."

It changed to the alley -- the same alley coincidentally where Jesse Satchell was shot dead in 1987 behind Whitemagpie's great uncle's house after a dice game -- when police were parked at EZ-Go.

Long said he brought the gun for protection, concerned it could be a set-up, and had it on his lap for their mutual friend, Colby McCray, to see what he walked up to his car when he parked in the alley.

Wilson said that's when Whitemagpie's plan, to scare Long with an unloaded rifle, changed.

"So instead he decides to go for Mr. Long's gun," he said.

He said the state was making a lot of hay about the number of shots. But the gunfire lasted less than 5 seconds.

Wilson said Long wasn't a firearms expert and had never had to defend himself like this before. He was on autopilot, trying to stop the threat, he said, and didn't even know if he was hitting him.

"This is the heat of the moment," he said. "If Mr. Whitemagpie gets that firearm from him, he's a dead man."

In the end, Byrd pointed to the video where Long kept advancing toward Whitemagpie on the ground as he fired, instead of firing while backing away.

Then, Long walked back to his car.

"Look at how calmly he walks away. Is that someone who thought his life was in danger?" he said.

The jury of eight women and four men got the case for deliberations shortly after 12:30 p.m.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

