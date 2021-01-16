Public debt in Iowa grows but still among nation’s lowest

Schools issued $4.45 billion in outstanding debt, while state authorities followed with $2.84 billion.

Counties, state authorities and community colleges had the highest percentage increases from fiscal 2019 levels, the state treasurer said, while state agencies, public universities and utilities decreased their total outstanding debt.

“The state and regents paid down some of their debt,” he said, most notably a 7.5 percent drop for the University of Iowa, from $1.193 billion in fiscal 2019 to about $1.1 billion last fiscal year — a reduction of $89.5 million.

The UI was able to pay down its debt with proceeds from a 50-year, $1.17 billion deal it signed with ENGIE North America to manage the university’s utility system.

“In this time of very low interest rates, cities and schools are investing for the future. Counties, too, if they have to build a new prison or new courthouse and stuff like that,” Fitzgerald said. “They’re taking advantage of these low rates where the state and the Board of Regents are not.”

Fitzgerald, a Democrat, said refinancing of bonds for I-JOBS and Vision Iowa programs produced tremendous savings for the state while reaping the benefits of those initial investments.