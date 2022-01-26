Public school advocates among those with objections to Ricketts' COVID relief spending plan

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposal for spending $1.04 billion in federal pandemic relief funding would send money to a broad range of initiatives. And, in a hearing that lasted nearly eight hours Tuesday, groups that would benefit from his ideas praised the plan.

It was the causes that wouldn’t get funding — or at least enough of it — that fueled some objections, including the state's public schools and areas of Omaha with large populations of Black and Latino residents.

Ricketts’ spending plan for money from the American Rescue Plan Act includes items in five categories: public health response; response to negative economic impacts; premium pay for essential workers; water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; and administrative costs.

Funds would go toward workforce housing, assistance for meat processors, expanding the law enforcement training center in Grand Island, grants for shovel ready projects, expanding health care facilities, replacing old ambulances in rural areas and more.

One by one, the Appropriations Committee ticked through mostly positive testimony on the list of spending items.

A proposal that attracted some opposition would send money to low-income families affected by learning loss. The pilot program would allow families to put that money toward private school or toward resources like tutoring and digital-learning subscriptions.

Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference, testified in favor of the proposal.

“The education recovery accounts will, in a targeted and efficient fashion, get assistance into the hands of low-income families whose children have been hit hardest during this pandemic,” he said.

The funds would be available to students in public, non-public and home school, he said, and the pilot program would collect data to gauge its impact on students. Nebraska’s 110 Catholic schools have lost almost 1,500 students since the COVID-19 pandemic began, he said, and they’d like to retain them.

The money wouldn’t go to a school, it would go to a parent. But Ekeler rejected the idea that it would essentially be a “voucher” program, saying it goes into an account for a family to use on a “wide menu of options.”

Tanya Santos, a parochial school administrator in Omaha, also advocated for the program.

But several testifiers from the public school side of education felt differently.

Tim Royers with the Nebraska State Education Association and others expressed concerns about the funding actually delivering support for students.

“The question that we need to ask ourselves today is this: How are we making sure that students are receiving additional support services on top of their regular schooling?” said Royers, a former Nebraska teacher of the year.

State Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard asked Royers if he thought a child could be better off in a private school than a public school, and Royers acknowledged that could be the case.

“I’ll tell you right now, public schools are not the answer for every child,” Erdman said.

But Royers and other testifiers urged the committee to instead send funding toward school psychologists and speech language pathologists, third parties that provide support via school programming, after-school programming, child care, summer school, retention measures for teachers and school counselors, incentive pay for mental and behavioral health professionals, school-based health clinics, tuition credits for teachers and more.

“Instead of supporting the programs we know our students need most, we're busy trying to figure out how to divert funds into private school tuition dollars," said public school teacher Jared Wagenknecht.

A bill (LB1240) from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston also includes the controversial pilot program.

It and some other spending items in the governor’s proposal will get their own, separate public hearings.

That includes Ricketts' proposal to invoke a 1923 compact to build a canal that diverts water from the South Platte River in Colorado and connects to a reservoir system in Nebraska, as well as proposals from the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability (STAR WARS) special committee that include a 4,000-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln.

This isn't the first time the concept of school choice has caused ripples this session. A bill aimed at using state tax breaks to help more low-income students attend private and parochial schools died this session after falling five votes short of ending a filibuster. The same proposal died last year, too. Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon has re-introduced the proposal, in LB1237.

Another source of objections: Throughout Thursday's hearing, multiple testifiers said that the governor’s plan didn’t send enough money to North and South Omaha.

"This once in a lifetime infusion of federal funding should offer this lifeline to South Omaha and North Omaha," said Marcos Mora, the secretary of the Latino Economic Development Council in South Omaha.

Lawmakers who represent those areas have introduced bills with ideas that would target federal funding for those communities, and those bills will also get their own hearings.

A few testifiers spoke to the governor's spending plan as a whole, including Laurel Sariscsany with the OpenSky Policy Institute and James Goddard with Nebraska Appleseed. While they supported some items, both raised objections.

Among other issues, Sariscsany pointed out that projects such as the canal could be wrapped up in litigation, and that some of the water projects may be better funded by the federal infrastructure bill or other sources. Goddard said there needs to be a balance between spending on causes like infrastructure and funding that supports struggling people.

"Overall, this bill does not strike that balance," he said. "It skews heavily towards buildings and waterways ... it doesn't do enough to help people facing serious difficulty."

