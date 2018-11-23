SIOUX CITY -- Whether it is to get good holiday buys from mom and pop stores or to have a chance to win a $100 drawing, Downtown Partners Sioux City is encouraging people to "shop small" on Small Business Saturday.
Bingo game cards return again this year, as 20 downtown merchants will participate in the Small Business Saturday Bingo initiative. Downtown Partners Business & Entrepreneur Support Coordinator Kalynn Sortino said last year's bingo went well, so it is coming back for "fun and excitement."
Small Business Saturday started in 2010 by American Express to encourage holiday shoppers to patronize the local brick and mortar shops across the country. It is set between Black Friday and Cyber Monday where big-box retailers and online stores reap tremendously.
Downtown Sioux City is home to dozens of locally-owned boutiques and other shops. Retailers participating in the Small Business Saturday promotion will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is the second year for the bingo card.
Last year, such merchants as Whistle Stop Consignment Shop and Games King in the 500 block of Nebraska Street had owners who raved about how the bingo day went. Mod House Interiors owner Lisa Kalaher is among those ready for another year of the endeavor.
Sortino said people playing don't have to buy anything at a store.
"The goal is to find the blue Downtown Partners foam cube within the business. You find that square and you get a signature. However, there are four bonus squares for purchasing an item at any of the participating locations," Sortino said.
Those who complete a line of five in a row will be placed in drawings to win $50 in downtown cash at the stores, while those who black out the entire card will be in the running for $100 prizes.
The bingo cards are available at any of the 20 stores, in the Downtown Partners office and website, City Hall, Sioux City Public Museum and Sioux City Art Center.
Like Downtown Partners, the National Federation of Independent Businesses is touting people to purchase presents and other items on Saturday from locally-owned stores.
NFIB Iowa state director Matt Everson said people should take the opportunity to shop differently, a day after the bustle of Black Friday shopping.
“Small stores carry unusual gifts you might not find at a chain store, and you are likely to get service with a personal touch. A business owner wants you to be happy because they want return customers," Everson said in a release.
Everson said a new study by American Express and NFIB found that about 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business remains in the community. He said the study also showed 83 percent of respondents plan to do at least some portion of holiday shopping at a small, independently owned retailer or restaurant, either in person or online.
“Most of the money you spend at a local small business stays in your community. The small business owners hire your friends and neighbors, and they often support local teams and charitable causes," Everson said.