Racial justice bill introduced, hits fast track

--- The state attorney general may prosecute an officer if the officer’s actions result in the death of another.

Members of Black Lives Matter of Des Moines watched from the House gallery Thursday as lawmakers voted to approve the bill in committee.

“Des Moines BLM is excited to see that our protests are bearing immediate fruits,” Matthew Bruce, an organizer with the group, said in a text message to the bureau. “The proposed legislation is a step in the right direction but falls far short of ending the capacity for state-sponsored racism in the state of Iowa. We will continue to push for the voting rights of all Iowans who have served their felony sentence as well as our overall goal of defunding police.”

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, a Democratic state legislator and black woman from Des Moines, reflected on how as a young girl she learned from her parents about racism and said she was pleased to be able to vote on this legislation after years of inaction on racial justice.

“I’ve sat here year after year listening to debate which I thought showed indifference to what my cause was,” Gaines said. “So today I am jubilant, I am happy, I am surprised, and I am glad to be a part of it.”