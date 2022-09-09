Rain in Lincoln should be gone by the time Huskers kick off Saturday night

It looks like fans attending Saturday's Nebraska-Georgia Southern football game can leave their rain gear at home.
The forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain overnight and Saturday morning, in Lincoln with a 40% chance of rain Saturday night, but Van DeWald, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha, said most of the rain will fall in the morning and early afternoon, with only a "lingering shower or a sprinkle" hanging around by the time the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
People tailgating earlier in the day could experience some heavy rain, with the weather service forecasting anywhere from a half inch to three-quarters of an inch in Lincoln. But DeWald said the chance of severe weather is virtually non-existent.
The last time Lincoln received at least a half inch of rain in a day was July 7.
Temperatures will be much cooler, too, with the high in Lincoln expected to reach only the upper 60s on Saturday, which would be the coolest day since mid-May. By the end of the game, temperatures could be in the low 60s.
"It the people can put up with some rain in the morning, which we definitely need, it should be good weather for the game," DeWald said.
Photos: Frost and lightning at rain-besieged Husker opener
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field against Akron at Memorial Stadium last Saturday. After that opener was canceled, the former Husker quarterback will be making his real-game debut as NU coach on Saturday against Colorado.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Bill Lee snaps a selfie with members of the marching band before the start of Nebraska's season Opener against Akron at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Lee said it was his first time to a Husker game, "It was a bucket list thing," he said.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Coach Scott Frost arrives for the Unity Walk at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Herbie Husker takes pictures with fans and cheerleaders as they await the arrival of the team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Coach Scott Frost smiles as he walks off the field as weather moved in after opening kickoff against Akron.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Steve Witmer of Fairfield shows his loyalties with a tattoo on the back of his head as he awaits the start of Nebraska's season opener against Akron at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Nicholas Bennett, 12, of Columbus puts his game face on before the start of Nebraska's season opener against Akron at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Shannon Pollard of Oshkosh gets her game face ready to go at the face painting booth prior to the Nebraska-Akron game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Cheering Huskers fans greeted the team outside Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Dark, foreboding clouds appear in the south after the teams returned to the locker rooms moments after kickoff between Nebraska and Akron at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Huskers fan Dane Hunt of Glidden, Iowa, is dressed up for his first Nebraska game in two years at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Cornhusker Marching Band members Paul Circo, Josh Auman and Meaghan Pecha play for Husker fans waiting for the team to arrive at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade on the sideline before the Nebraska season opener against Akron on Saturday.
CHRIS BASNETT, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Out on the field during pregame warmups, Coach Scott Frost looks in the direction of the dark clouds approaching Memorial Stadium from the southwest.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 2018, the world will mark the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended the hostilities of World War I. To commemorate this event, Memorial Stadium has designated a special POW/MIA chair, which is located in North Stadium, Section 33, Row 18, Seat 27.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
The crowd at Memorial Stadium before kickoff against Akron on Saturday.
PARKER GABRIEL, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
NU assistant coach Barrett Ruud looks around the stadium Saturday before the game against Akron.
PARKER GABRIEL, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Fans capture the Tunnel Walk ahead of Nebraska's scheduled game against Akron last Saturday.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska fans
Fans before the game Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Scott Frost greets fans on the way into Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
The crowd waits outside Memorial Stadium before the scheduled start of the Nebraska-Akron game on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Due to severe weather, the game was eventually canceled.
CHRIS BASNETT, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
As other fans seek shelter, Heather and Steve Roberts of Omaha — at the game celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary — ponder what they should do after officials cleared the field because of lightning in the area of Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on the sidelines Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
CHRIS BASNETT, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Kai Ramaekers, 6, plays football with his dad, Tim Ramaekers, before Nebraska's game against Akron on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Donning a cornhead, Derrick Brown, 8, waits for the arrival of the Nebraska football team at the Unity Walk on Saturday.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Butch Hug, Nebraska's associate AD for events, signals to the referee after lightning was reported in the area just after kickoff of the Nebraska-Akron game Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Coach Scott Frost high-fives fans during the Unity Walk before Nebraska's game against Akron at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Husker fan Doug Larson of Kansas City patiently waits out a weather delay early in the season opener between Nebraska and Akron at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Events staff members detain a fan who ran onto the field during Saturday's weather delay during the Huskers' game against Akron at Memorial Stadium.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
A cheerleader performs before the Akron game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Nebraska fans are reflected in an ambulance window before the Unity Walk on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Video: Lightning time-lapse 7:50-8 p.m.
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Nebraska student Swazy Dalrymple (center) basks in the moment during a rain delay the 2018 season-opener at Memorial Stadium. There could be more rain delays in the cards if the Big Ten fields a spring schedule.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Students seem to enjoy the downpour during a weather delay at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Storms on Sept. 1 led to the cancellation of Nebraska's football game against Akron, and the rain just kept coming. Daily records were set on Sept. 2 and 4.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Birdsall-Domgard-Sieg
The Birdsall-Sieg-Domgard tailgate party is a longstanding affair that features an array of foods and drinks.
PAT SANGIMINO, Journal Star
Tailgate
Scott Frankforter and Al Chambers have been hosting a tailgate party for friends and family members at Haymarket Park for years. Their party is equipped with a 70-inch big-screen and a satellite to pick up all the college football action.
PAT SANGIMINO, Journal Star
Al Chambers
Al Chambers, a UPS driver from Lincoln, shows off a piece of Memorial Stadium's turf from 1999.
PAT SANGIMINO, Journal Star
Tailgators
Al Chambers (left) and Alan Blackburn, of Springfield, Va., watch football from their tailgate party at Haymarket Park.
PAT SANGIMINO, Journal Star
Rain
Rain pours down on the empty field Saturday as weather delayed the Nebraska-Akron game.
COURTESY PHOTO
Fans
Karan Birdsall (second from right) and her family wait out the rain at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Courtesy photo
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Memorial Stadium is nearly empty during a weather delay Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The Huskers' game against Akron was delayed three hours before a decision was made to cancel it.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
ROTC cadets at dance the song "Cupid Shuffle" as fans wait out a lengthy weather delay at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Video: The Memorial Stadium river
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Husker fans take cover as a severe thunderstorm rolls through Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
The Nebraska student section sings along to AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" in the middle of a weather delay on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
A lone red balloon floats into the sky as fans seek cover during a weather delay at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Many fans wait out a weather delay from their seats in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Grant Morrison takes shelter with other fans as severe weather swept through Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
A Husker fan walks back to her seat while waiting out a weather delay at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Rain falls during a weather delay on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Memorial Stadium. The game between Nebraska and Akron was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Fans take shelter underneath the concourse as thunderstorms delayed Saturday's Nebraska-Akron game following the opening kickoff.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Fans wait for updates after lightning forced the suspension of the Nebraska-Akron game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The game was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Fans take shelter underneath the stands as thunderstorms cause a delay to the game between Nebraska and Akron on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Memorial Stadium. The game was eventually canceled.
EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star
Lightning
A reader submitted this photo of the lightning at the stadium Saturday.
Courtesy photo
Akron vs. Nebraska, college football, 9.1.18
Husker fan Kayla Carlson captured photographs of the lightning flashing across the sky south of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska-Akron game was canceled on Saturday.
Courtesy photo
