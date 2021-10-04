Ransomware attack affects Lincoln-based Sandhills Global operations

Sandhills Global, an information-processing company headquartered in Lincoln, has had its operations disrupted by a ransomware attack, according to a message the company sent to its customers that was obtained by the Journal Star.

"Systems and operations have been temporarily shut down to protect data and information, and we have retained cybersecurity experts to assist us with the investigation, which is ongoing," the company said in the statement. "We continue to investigate whether any of our clients' information has been accessed or impacted by this incident. At this time, we have not discovered evidence that confirms that customer information has been compromised."