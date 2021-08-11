Rapid City schools sent out procedures to mitigate COVID at school to parents. The Board of Education plans to scrap plan.

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education scrutinized the district's proposed COVID-19 mitigation protocol at a meeting Monday night. Board members said the district’s back-to-school plan for COVID mitigation strategies was sent to families without their knowledge or approval.

Board President Kate Thomas said that the previous board voted on last year’s COVID plan before it was approved and sent out and asked that the same be done for the new plan. Thomas and other board members did not agree with the measures in the plan.

“There should be no quarantine. Just like with the flu, if you’re sick, stay home,” she said to applause from the crowd amassed for the public comment portion of the meeting.

Thomas also said the school district shouldn’t be performing contact tracing, because that is the state health department’s job, and that the school should not provide RT-PCR tests for COVID because they aren’t accurate.

“It is not our job as a public education forum to be in charge of health care (for) any of these kids or our staff. It is up to them, and that’s what health care privacy means,” she said.

She added students should not be forced to wear a mask or get vaccinated and that mask-shaming won’t be tolerated this school year.