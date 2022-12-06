Rare ore from William 'Buffalo Bill' Cody's Arizona mine finds home in LeClaire's Buffalo Bill Museum

When Jackie Lee descended into an abandoned mine outside Tucson, Arizona, her mind was on William "Buffalo Bill" Cody.

In the early 1900s, around a century before Lee made her own exploration in the Santa Catalina Mountains, the world-renowned showman and outdoorsman had been to the mountains to mine for the precious materials running in veins throughout them.

Lee was hoping to bring a piece of that history home.

"We went into this dark muddy opening with a backpack, with chisels and hammers, and we came back out with a backpack full of this rare ore," Lee said.

Some of the ore has made its way to LeClaire to be preserved on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum, a welcome addition as the museum works to expand its exhibits on the icon's life.

Cody, born in LeClaire, led a storied life in the mid-1800s and 1900s as a soldier, Pony Express rider, hunter and performer. Between touring internationally with his wild west show, running businesses and families, he invested in mining interests in the mountains that produced gold and other precious metals.

While the venture ended up costing more than it made for Cody, Buffalo Bill Museum Director Bob Schiffke said, the mines themselves, and others around them, were plenty productive.

Lee's stone — a chunk of milky quartz ore a bit larger than a fist, is 5,200 carats and contains gold, silver, copper and tungsten (a rare metal used in light bulbs). Cody had a contract with Thomas Edison for the tungsten when he was developing early electric light bulbs, Loren Breckenridge, Lee's business partner, said.

Its value is estimated at $156,000. It is well-secured, Schiffke said, just like the other valuable items the museum displays. It took more than a year to have the stone examined for its contents and to procure the proper documentation to show its rarity and authenticity, Breckenridge said.

The mine has since collapsed, Lee said, and the stewardship of the land it was located in has been taken over by the National Forest Service.

After they mined the ore, Lee's friend had her promise that she would work to preserve Cody's history, which she's done by donating the stone. Breckenridge said they picked the Buffalo Bill Museum because they had visited it several times in the past and wanted to contribute to its efforts to share the man's story.

"It's Buffalo Bill's birthplace and (the Buffalo Bill Museum is) trying very hard to preserve the history for Buffalo Bill — of his life and his business dealings and why he is one of the biggest icons that ever lived," Breckenridge said.

Lee has been collecting information and memorabilia from Cody's life for about 20 years. She said she's always been interested in history and American icons like Cody and takes her passion far beyond reading and research.

In addition to the stone, Lee and Breckenridge donated photographs, telegrams and letters written in Cody's own hand, all related to his mining operation in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

"I had to travel to every single place that he's been to," Lee said. "It sounds crazy, but when I am interested in someone, I have to see every place they've been and where they're buried and where they were born; that kind of thing."

Those travels are what brought the pair from Appleton, Wis., to LeClaire.

Schiffke has been working to revamp and expand the Buffalo Bill exhibit almost since he joined the volunteer-run museum more than 20 years ago, he said. Much of the museum tells the general history of LeClaire and the area it was founded in and showcases other notable LeClaire natives.

The stone and other materials donated by Lee and Breckenridge went a long way in helping Schiffke stretch the exhibit beyond Cody's life in LeClaire and as a performer. He hopes to add a family tree to the displays, along with more items and stories of his life.

"I have probably quadrupled the amount of stuff that we have on Buffalo Bill and on display, because I deal with all these displays and stuff like that," Schiffke said. "And I'm still not finished, I hope."