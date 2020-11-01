Record $234 million spent on Iowa’s U.S. Senate race

In Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, outside groups have spent more than $94 million benefiting Greenfield (by supporting Greenfield or opposing Ernst), compared to more than $74 million benefiting Ernst (by supporting Ernst or opposing Greenfield).

“There’s absolutely no doubt that these folks are going to spend their money where they think it’s going to make an impact. They’re not going to spend their money where they think it’s a lost cause,” Kedrowski said. “They are putting money in Iowa because Iowa’s up for grabs and they think they can either hold the seat (Republicans) or win the seat (Democrats). And all of this is heightened because it appears that Democrats have a very real possibility, nationally, of winning the Senate.”

Greenfield also has outraised Ernst, which is something of an anomaly: typically incumbents fare better in fundraising than their challengers. But Greenfield has raised $47 million this cycle to Ernst’s $24 million.

In fact, Greenfield this year had a record-breaking fundraising quarter — federal campaign fundraising oversight is conducted in three-month cycles — when she raised nearly $29 million in the third quarter. That three-month haul was more than Ernst has raised the entire cycle.