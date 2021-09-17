Redistricting Committee advances congressional map that splits Douglas County

OMAHA — Lawmakers on the Nebraska Legislature's Redistricting Committee voted along party lines to advance a congressional district map that splits Douglas County, on the heels of a day of public testimony in Omaha where most testifiers said they opposed that idea.

The bill, brought forward by committee chair Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and other Republican lawmakers, now goes to the full Legislature. Debate among the full body is slated to begin Friday. The proposal would need 33 votes to overcome a filibuster, and there are 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Unicameral.

The five Republicans on the committee voted to advance the bill in an executive session Thursday afternoon. If redistricting were on a typical timeline, Linehan said, the committee wouldn't have taken the vote at the end of a long public hearing. But senators need to have something to debate at the Capitol on Friday morning because of this year's compressed timeframe, and the congressional map is going to be "contentious," she said.

Before the vote, the public weighed in over the course of five hours. Most testimony consisted of arguments against splitting Douglas County, home to Omaha, as would happen under the proposal that advanced. Several testifiers, though, also argued for making Sarpy County whole — and others argued for finding a way to do both.