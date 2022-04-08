Regents approve adding cyberattack losses to self-insurance policy

The University of Nebraska — like other colleges, universities and K-12 schools across the country — are constantly repelling hundreds, if not thousands, of cyberattacks every single day.

Hackers who gain access to a network may threaten to publish sensitive data if their price isn't met, for example, or block access to a computer system until a ransom is paid.

NU has so far not been forced to pay the demands of a hacker, but on Friday, the Board of Regents approved adding losses occurring to cyberattacks to the list of claims that can be covered under its own self-insurance.

The university has historically used its self-insurance — money set aside into a trust fund — to cover everything from buildings damaged by hail to university vehicles involved in a fender-bender.

The policy change approved unanimously by regents doesn't note how much NU is self-insured for against cyberattacks, but it allows for the vice president of business and finance to exceed the occurrence and aggregate limits in the self-insurance at the direction of the university system president.

"Everyone else in the Big Ten has had the same challenges," said Chris Kabourek, NU's chief financial officer, "and everybody has upped the level of coverage they have."

Since 2020, the number of ransomware attacks against educational institutions, governments and businesses has increased.

In June of that year, Michigan State University stated publicly it would not pay ransom to hackers who had accessed data from its physics and astronomy departments. The stolen information was later published online on the dark web.

The University of California, San Francisco, on the other hand, paid more than $1 million to end a ransomware attack on the medical school's computer servers in the same month.

A total of 44% of educational establishments said they were hit by ransomware in 2020, according to Sophos, a computer security company based in the United Kingdom.

Another 33% indicated to Sophos they expected to be targeted by a ransomware attack in the future.

The increased number of attacks — which have increased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, including against NU — and anticipated future attacks has driven the cost of insuring against cyberattacks skyrocketing.

According to the Harvard Business Review, the average amount paid in ransom to cyber criminals rose 82% between 2020 and 2021, which has led to greater losses for insurers as well as less coverage at higher costs for the insured.

For example, some cyberattack insurance policies that covered up to $10 million in losses are now being reduced to $5 million, while the deductible for organizations paying for the insurance has increased from $250,000 to $2.5 million.

Kabourek said allowing for self-insurance coverage is part of NU's broader strategy to continue repelling cyberattacks and keeping university data secure.

In other business:

* Regents approved a $13.7 million upgrade to utilities, mechanical and engineering systems, and to provide greater access for individuals with disabilities to Architecture Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

The building, completed in 1892, is the oldest existing building at UNL.

Work is slated to start in November and conclude in August 2023, and will be paid as part of a $400 million deferred maintenance program.

* Mabel Lee Hall, which is undergoing a $40 million renovation, will be renamed Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall after the longtime professor in UNL's College of Education and Human Sciences.

Regents approved renaming the facility in honor of Edwards, whose work in early childhood education is recognized among researchers around the world.

Mabel Lee will still be honored on campus. Intramural sports fields near the building will still bear her name.

* NU honored student Regents Batool Ibrahim of UNL; Maeve Hemmer of UNO; Noah Limbach of UNK; and Taylor Kratochvil of UNMC for their year of service. New student regents from each of the four campuses will be seated at the board's next meeting in June.

* Several UNL students who are members of Divest NU spoke during public comment about their disappointment that the university has not taken further action to end its investments in fossil fuel companies.

NU announced it would consider "environmental, social and governance" criteria in its investment decisions in April 2021, which it said gave the university more flexibility as it considered a broader divestment strategy.

It also said it would draw down the investments it controls, which account for about $370 million. The University of Nebraska Foundation, which the policy does not apply to, controls about $1.7 billion.

UNL senior Madison Zucco, who has spoken to regents on several occasions, said she was frustrated that more hasn't been done since Divest NU brought the issue to the board in 2019, and said she plans to leave the state upon graduation.

Others said they also are planning to move out of Nebraska.

Zucco said she'd like to share the positive experiences she had at UNL when she takes a job at an environmental policy organization in Washington, D.C., this summer, but said the university's lack of action on divestment will muddy that message.

"I'm ashamed to be graduating from a university that has such a backwards mindset on this issue," Zucco said.

"I'm ashamed to be graduating from a university that has such a backwards mindset on this issue," Zucco said.

